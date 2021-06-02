Roberta Lynn Thieme

January 21, 1956 - May 31, 2021

Roberta Lynn Thieme passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born January 21, 1956, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Hubert Thieme and Irene Blunt Thieme. She was raised in Twin Falls and attended Happy Day School until its closing. In 1985 she moved to Idaho Falls to live in the Yellowstone Care Center for special needs individuals.

Roberta always had a love for life. Some of her favorite times were playing with her sisters and her brother in the backyard. She helped mom in the garden, did dishes, learned to fold her clothes, and even learned how to tie her shoes. She had the great joy of participating in the Special Olympics every year until she was no longer physically able to attend.

Roberta is survived by her siblings, Lorrie (Tom) Van Tassel; Debbie (Vaughn) Dunn; and Ernest (Paula) Thieme; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Hubert Thieme; mother, Irene Blunt Thieme; and her nephew, Kristopher Van Tassel.

Roberta is now with her loving mother again, who she missed dearly since her passing. Irene passed during the height of the Covid pandemic and was laid to rest in a private family burial. The family will be combining their tribute for Irene and Roberta as a testament to their deep love for one another.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 840 W Midway St, Filer, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho, where Roberta will be laid to rest next to her mom.

