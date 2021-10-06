Roberto Sanchez Chavez

December 31, 1963 - September 25,2021

Roberto Sanchez Chavez, a 57-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 25,2021.

Roberto was born December 31, 1963 to Elisa Chavez Corona and Heleodoro Sanchez Garcia in Jalisco, Mexico. It became obvious at an early age that he had a passion for fishing and playing soccer. While living in Mexico he met Maria Elva Diaz, they married and had two children -- Mirian and Hugo. They later moved to the United States and had four more children, Luis, Erica, Elisa, and Juan (aka Pelon). Roberto was a very caring man who would always lend a hand to a friend in need. Sunday is a day that family members hold near and dear to their hearts because Roberto would gather his family for a fun filled afternoon of soccer in the park. It is quite easy for his children to recall their father's remarkable athletic abilities on the soccer field during these memorable occasions. Whenever Roberto wasn't running up and down the soccer field, you could find him in his garden using his green thumb to grow all kinds of delicious vegetables. Yes, there is no denying it, Roberto had a passion for life. He was a very caring man, a gifted soccer player, and an avid outdoorsman. He will be missed tremendously by his family and all those who were blessed to know him.

Roberto is preceded in death by his parents, Elisa and Heleodoro. He is survived by his six children, Mirian Cook (Clark), Hugo Sanchez, Luis Sanchez (Mariah), Erica Sanchez, Elisa Rodriguez (Joel), and Pelon Sanchez. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 5 siblings, Silvino Sanchez Chavez, Griselda Sanchez Chavez, Guillermina Sanchez Chavez, Rosalba Sanchez Chavez, and Heleodoro Sanchez Chavez.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29,2021 at Morrison Funeral home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert from 10 a.m-12 noon.