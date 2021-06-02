Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Chester
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Rodney Chester

January 16, 1947 - May, 29, 2021

Rodney Chester, 74, of Jerome, passed away at home on Saturday, May, 29, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon to Paul and Kathryn Chester. Rod was raised in Vale, Oregon. He was an excellent athlete and a proud Vale Viking.

Rod's passion for athletics, teaching, coaching and kids allowed him to positively impact many, many lives. He is remembered by family and friends for his laughter and love of life. Rod could light up the room!

Rod is survived by three sons, Justin, Travis and Beau, six grandchildren and his wife, Barbara, of Jerome. There will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, probably during his favorite season….football.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Barbara, So very sorry to read the passing of your dear husband. My thoughts & prayers are with you and your family during this hard time.
Theresa Harris
June 29, 2021
Dear Barb, Justin, Travis, and Beau, and family, Jim and I send our sincerest sympathy to you all at the passing of our dear friend, Rod. We so enjoyed his smile, wit and laughter! He will be remembered always. Please know you are in your hearts and prayers. With love, Robyn & Jim
Robyn and Jim Hansen
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rod´s passing, know that so many of us have you and your loved ones in our thoughts and prayers
Rich Barbacane
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results