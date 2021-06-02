Rodney Chester

January 16, 1947 - May, 29, 2021

Rodney Chester, 74, of Jerome, passed away at home on Saturday, May, 29, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon to Paul and Kathryn Chester. Rod was raised in Vale, Oregon. He was an excellent athlete and a proud Vale Viking.

Rod's passion for athletics, teaching, coaching and kids allowed him to positively impact many, many lives. He is remembered by family and friends for his laughter and love of life. Rod could light up the room!

Rod is survived by three sons, Justin, Travis and Beau, six grandchildren and his wife, Barbara, of Jerome. There will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, probably during his favorite season….football.