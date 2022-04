Rodney Towns

TWIN FALLS - Rodney Towns, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away March 10, 2021 at his home in Twin Falls. A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services live stream at zoom.us, meeting ID 748-815-8781, Passcode 12345.