Roger Bert Boyd

1933 ~ 2020

Born to Carl F. Boyd and Inez J. Boyd. Roger had a twin brother named Richard F. Boyd and a younger brother Jack S. Boyd, both of Twin Falls, ID. Roger grew up in Twin Falls. He was raised on his parent's farm. He attended Twin Falls schools where he was involved in FFA and graduated from the Twin Falls High School in 1952.

Roger Married Doris French on Jun 12, 1955 at the Methodist church in Twin Falls. They had two sons, James Richard Boyd and Brent Roger Boyd and a stillborn daughter Cynthia Kay.

Roger was a truck driver and a fleet manager at Young's Dairy the first ten years of marriage. He moved to California in 1964 where he completed training to be a dental lab technician. He owned and ran his own dental lab for ten years in California. In 1975, his father passed away so Roger bought the family farm and moved back to Twin Falls. He farmed from 1975-2002. He then sold the farm and moved to town.

Roger loved to bowl and was on teams in California and Twin Falls. He enjoyed spectator sports of most kinds. He also enjoyed watching his two sons play basketball and baseball. He loved being outside and the freedom that farming gave him as a business. Roger enjoyed playing bridge with his friends and couples. He was an usher at the Nazarene Church. He attended church on a regular basis, at the Nazarene church since 1997.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, baby daughter and brother Jack Boyd. Surviving are his wife Doris, his sons Jim Boyd, Brent Boyd; his twin brother Richard Boyd, and his four grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday December 11, 2020 at 2pm with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Donations in Roger's name may be made to a charity of choice or to the Salvation Army. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.