Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Bert Boyd
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Roger Bert Boyd

1933 ~ 2020

Born to Carl F. Boyd and Inez J. Boyd. Roger had a twin brother named Richard F. Boyd and a younger brother Jack S. Boyd, both of Twin Falls, ID. Roger grew up in Twin Falls. He was raised on his parent's farm. He attended Twin Falls schools where he was involved in FFA and graduated from the Twin Falls High School in 1952.

Roger Married Doris French on Jun 12, 1955 at the Methodist church in Twin Falls. They had two sons, James Richard Boyd and Brent Roger Boyd and a stillborn daughter Cynthia Kay.

Roger was a truck driver and a fleet manager at Young's Dairy the first ten years of marriage. He moved to California in 1964 where he completed training to be a dental lab technician. He owned and ran his own dental lab for ten years in California. In 1975, his father passed away so Roger bought the family farm and moved back to Twin Falls. He farmed from 1975-2002. He then sold the farm and moved to town.

Roger loved to bowl and was on teams in California and Twin Falls. He enjoyed spectator sports of most kinds. He also enjoyed watching his two sons play basketball and baseball. He loved being outside and the freedom that farming gave him as a business. Roger enjoyed playing bridge with his friends and couples. He was an usher at the Nazarene Church. He attended church on a regular basis, at the Nazarene church since 1997.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, baby daughter and brother Jack Boyd. Surviving are his wife Doris, his sons Jim Boyd, Brent Boyd; his twin brother Richard Boyd, and his four grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday December 11, 2020 at 2pm with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Donations in Roger's name may be made to a charity of choice or to the Salvation Army. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I learned of Roger's passing and am sending my condolences to the family. It was always a pleasure to visit him when I traveled to Idaho. Our deepest sympathy. Lois and Ted
Lois Shoemaker
December 27, 2020
We are so sorry to hear aabout Roger's passing. Thankful have known him. You are in our prayers. Norma and Bob
Norma
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of your passing. I always enjoyed being a usher with you Roger. I enjoyed our chats about beans and farming.
Dennis West
December 12, 2020
Doris, We´re so sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
EG and Bob Watt
December 11, 2020
We always loved being greeted into the sanctuary by Roger. He always made us feel so special and welcome. And we'll miss his teasing. They're surely loving his sense of humor in heaven.
Rocky and Debbie Mason
December 11, 2020
Gonna Miss Ya Brother
Jim Woods
December 10, 2020
Dick and family. Our condolences on Roger´s passing
Dan Deagle
December 10, 2020
Our condolences and love to the family on this sad loss. We enjoyed many social times with him and Doris. God Bless him. G&R
Ruth Fixsen
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results