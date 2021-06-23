Menu
Romelia Castro Santos
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th
Rupert, ID

Romelia Castro Santos

March 13, 1941 ~ June 19, 2021

Romelia Castro Santos, 80, of Rupert, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born in Morelos, Coahuila Mexico, and moved to Rupert when she was 18, and lived there for the rest of her life. Romelia loved to dance and cook. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and was involved with the church and church activities. She also loved spending time with her friends and family.

Romelia is survived by her daughter, Lulu (Mark) Keith, and her sons, Manuel (Rose Nevarez) Santos and Guillermo Santos. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Anna Duran and Amberle Keith.

The family would like to thank all of the hospice workers who cared for Romelia.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert with Recitation of the Rosary at 6:30. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, also at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Saint Nicholas Catholic Church
802 F Street, Rupert, ID
Jun
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Nicholas Catholic Church
802 F Street, Rupert, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen Mortuary
