TWIN FALLS –Ronald C May, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 77.



Ron was born February 16, 1943, to Clifton Alfred May and Hazel Hammon May. He had five siblings, Sharon, LuDene, Linda, Bob and Dave.



Ron was raised in the Emerson area, attended school in Heyburn and graduated from Minico High School. Ron learned the value of hard work and responsibility through farming with his dad. He loved seeing the results of planting, growing and harvesting the crops.



He attended Brigham Young University before leaving for a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. He treasured his mission experience and gained a love for the Scottish people.



Upon returning from his mission, he became reacquainted with his high school sweetheart, Kathie Condie. Ron and Kathie were married August 21, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Early in their married life, Ron decided to get his pilot's license; he later added his instrument rating. Ron enjoyed flying and the challenge of learning new things.



He worked with his dad until he started farming on his own in both Castleford and Paul. After 16 years of farming, Ron was ready for a new challenge and built a convenience store in Twin Falls. The store had a carwash and fuel pumps and kept the whole family busy. After 15 years it was time for another change. Ron opened Quickdraw Embroidery with his son-in-law and enjoyed his time there until his retirement in 2014.



Ron was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many different callings within the Church, including bishoprics and as a temple worker. He especially loved working with the youth. He taught by his example of service, hard work, testimony and dedication.



He loved being a friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked hard and played hard. Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Ron is survived by his loving wife, Kathie May; his children, Tammy (Scott Bartlett), Rick (Amy), Cindy (Kelly Duffin), Christy (Ryan Hawker), Angie (Brian Merx), and Jeff (Jodi); 23 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Sharon Heiner of Paul, LuDene Barnard of Nampa, Linda Scott (Kent) of Bountiful, Utah, and Bob May (Sheryl) and Dave May (Debi) both of Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents.



The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Twin Falls Stake Center, located at 2085 S. Temple Drive. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.





Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 5, 2020.