Ronald C. Rogers

December 30, 1941 ~ August 21, 2020

Ronald C. Rogers, 78, of Nampa, Idaho passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Meridian.

Ron was born on December 30, 1941 in Compton, California. He moved to Idaho as a youth and this has been his home ever since. He graduated from Shoshone High School.

Ron married Sondra Byard on November 16, 1962 in Shoshone. They resided in Shoshone for several years. They later moved to Gooding where they raised their three children. They later moved to the Boise area and retired.

Ron loved fishing, camping and BBQ's with his family, a good joke and BSU football.

Ron is survived by: his wife of 58 years – Sondra; his brother – Mike of Caldwell; his sister – LaRae of Boise; his children – Shauna and Klete Howard, Mitchell and Lonnie Rogers and Joe and Tanya Rogers; grandchildren – Brian, Chad, Kylie, Patrick, Zach, Kelsie and Hunter and great grandchildren – Margaux, Oliver, Ryder, Braylee, Pacey, Brooks and Baby Girl coming soon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents – Leonard and Marie; and daughter-in-law – Kerri Rogers.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Please follow social distancing recommendations and please wear a mask.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Boise. Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.