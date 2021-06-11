Ronald "Randy" Macon Morrison

March 3, 1945 - May 19, 2021

Ronald "Randy" Macon Morrison was born March 3, 1945, in El Dorado, Arkansas, and went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho from invasive metastatic melanoma. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward Bryan Morrison, and the former Gertrude Leah Pendleton of El Dorado, Arkansas. Surviving him are his special friend Christopher H Sutton, Buhl, Idaho; ex-wife, Christie Jean Blalock Morrison, Lumberton, Texas, and sons Enoch (Fay) and Peter (Januarie) Morrison, also of Lumberton; as well as grandchildren Amber, Luke, Ethan, Lydia, Abigail, David, Julia, John, Adam, Rebekah, Victoria, and Jude. He is also survived by brothers Bryan (Margaret) of Deer Park, Texas; Keith (Cindy) of El Dorado, Arkansas; and John (Diana) Morrison of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight nieces and nephews, several first cousins and in-laws, and a host of friends and loved ones across the country.

Randy completed his early education in Franklin, Louisiana, and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana at Lafayette, initially working toward a degree in architecture; but changing circumstances led him instead to earn a B.S. in Education from Northwestern Louisiana State University. He shied away from finishing his architecture degree because a friend had obtained such a degree and had been unable to find employment!

He taught science for a short time before moving on to BellSouth Communications for most of his career. He retired after many years with BellSouth, having worked in the New Orleans district and lived in Buras and Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Architecture and construction, however, was always his love, and he was talented enough that he could easily have become a world-class independent architect with highly-coveted "R. M. Morrison" buildings and homes scattered around the country-but that didn't happen. Instead, he kept his talent private, beginning soon after marriage by building a legally compliant mobile home from scratch (starting only with the metal frame and wheels). He continued throughout his life to find houses with "good bones" in need of repair and, with the help of his wife and sons, to turn them-and their surrounding land-into showplaces with ingenious original design details, leading to sales of the properties far exceeding their purchase prices. He spent most of his life in the states of Louisiana (mostly), and Texas, before moving in 2018 to Idaho.

He greatly enjoyed nature's wonders around the Magic Valley (Twin Falls area); favorite areas included Box Canyon, Dierkes Lake (hiking trails), Shoshone Falls, Snake River Idaho Power Plant areas near Hagerman, Perrine Bridge, Miracle Hot Springs, Billingsley Creek Park, Niagara Springs, Ritter Island Park, and Malad Gorge State Park. Whether chilly winter or hot summer (but not humid!) days, Randy always enjoyed his walks or bicycle rides around Hagerman and other areas, either alone or with his friend Chris.

Randy loved to sing, having been blessed with a rich baritone voice. He had a large personal library, including books covering mostly naval, architectural, LGBTQ Christian concerns, and mainstream Christian literature. He was quite active on Facebook. He loved gardening, especially fruit trees; he had planted a mini-orchard next to his home during his three years in Hagerman and also often helped Chris with his orchard near Buhl. But out of everything he did, his greatest love was for Jesus Christ, and he believed the Rapture was imminent so he' d get to see Jesus without having to die first. Though he did have to die, after all, he has indeed seen Jesus.

According to his wishes, cremation was arranged through Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho, with his ashes to be scattered in his favorite places. The memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Hagerman, Idaho on June 12th at 2 p.m., with Pastor Penny Hodges officiating. It is requested that any flowers be delivered to the church before 12:30 p.m. - or be brought with those who are attending.