Ronnie Lee Conklin

June 10, 1947 - September 30, 2021

Ronnie Lee Conklin, 74, a resident of Shoshone, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Twin Falls.

He was born on June 10, 1947, in Jerome, Idaho, to Normond and Mildred Conklin. He graduated from Shoshone High School and attended Idaho State University. He married Carol Humphrey on April 17, 1971, in Twin Falls.

Ron served his country in the United States Navy, stationed in Antarctica from June 7, 1967, to March 8, 1971. After his military duties, he worked at the Valley Co-op in Shoshone and later for the State Highway Department until 1987. From there he went to work at the Bureau of Land Management until he retired in 2009.

Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed many camping, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling trips. Ron was proud of his family and numerous friendships. Most significant to him was his bond of 50 years with Navy buddy - Hank Hoover.

He is loved by many and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by: his wife of 50 years – Carol Conklin; his mother – Mildred Conklin; one son – Jay Conklin; one daughter – Holly (Scott) Giltner; one brother – Jerry (Sandy) Conklin; four grandchildren – Coltyn Giltner, Jordyn (Jordon) Waddell, Courtney (Dylan) Lopes, and Emma Conklin.

He was preceded in death by his father – Normond.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.