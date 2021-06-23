Ross W. Hawker

October 6, 1943 - February 2, 2021

Ross W. Hawker, a 77-year-old, longtime Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Rupert.

Ross was born at home in Lehi, Utah, to Ralph and Wanda Hawker, the sixth of 12 children. He attended schools in Utah before moving to Idaho, where he met and married the love of his life, (Karlotta) Jeane Korb, on October 14, 1960, in Burley.

Ross worked odd jobs until he was hired at Boise Cascade in Burley in 1965, where he remained until his retirement in 2010.

He is survived by his spouse, Jeane, of 60 years; two daughters, Karen A. Robinson (Gary), and Donna L. Sabatino (Greg); and a very special nephew who is considered a son, Steven Hawker (Clara); six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

Ross requested cremation. A memorial service will be held for friends and family from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.