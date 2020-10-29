Rowla Jean Armstrong

June 3, 1933 – October 21, 2020

Rowla Jean Armstrong, daughter of Walter Wright Sproul and Flora Gertrude Anderson was born June 3rd, 1933 in Pocatello, Idaho. She returned to her loving Heavenly Father on October 21st, 2020 in Buhl, Idaho.

Jean grew up in the Pocatello and Blackfoot area. She graduated from Snake River High School. On August 19, 1952 she married Max Clare Armstrong at the Idaho Falls temple for Time and Eternity. They were married for 67 years. In Jean's early years she discovered her passion for music. She learned to play piano on her own and later she learned to lead music. She taught piano lessons for many years. She also drove the Twin Falls School Bus for several years. She had several callings in the church that she enjoyed. Her favorite was chorister for her ward. Jean and Max served a mission at the Bishop House in Burley for 3 years. She really enjoyed serving the Lord beside her "Max". She loved to read, sing, play piano, play games, crochet, and listen to the Tabernacle Choir.

Jean is survived by her 5 children Clare (Rosa) Armstrong, Michelle (Dennis) Tyler, Denice (Brian) Thompson, Nicole and Chantel (Daniel) Rice. Her 24 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Her sister Shirley, Joy and Afton. Her brothers-in- law Reed Armstrong, Larry (Mary Beth) Armstrong, sister in-law Betty Armstrong, nieces and nephews.

Her husband, her parents, brother and (3) sister, her husband, parents, brother-in -law, sister-in-law and 2 grandchildren also preceded her in death.

A viewing will be held on Friday October 30th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Parker's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. The Funeral services will be on Saturday October 31st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day on 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Twin Falls at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.