Roxanne Tibbets
FUNERAL HOME
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID

Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets

BOISE - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets of Boise, Idaho, born in Burley, Idaho, who passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 57. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM,Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Burial will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. There will be a viewing starting at 11:00 AM on Tuesday before the service. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets. https://www.echovita.com/us/obituaries/id/boise/roxanne-tibbets-13814515


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue, Boise, ID
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue, Boise, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
That bright hair and big smile like her Dad´s are a great memory. Too soon gone but now happily reunited with her mom n dad. My condolences to you all
Sheila B. Adams
Other
December 12, 2021
