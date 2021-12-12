Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets

BOISE - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets of Boise, Idaho, born in Burley, Idaho, who passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 57. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM,Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Burial will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. There will be a viewing starting at 11:00 AM on Tuesday before the service. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets. https://www.echovita.com/us/obituaries/id/boise/roxanne-tibbets-13814515