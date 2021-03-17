Menu
Roy Joseph Miller
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Roy Joseph Miller

May 11, 1927 - March 15, 2021

Roy Joseph Miller, age 93, told his last inappropriate joke on Monday, March 15, 2021, which cannot be printed here. Roy died from injuries sustained when he rushed into a burning liquor store to save a case of Keystone Light. Or maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell stories.

Roy was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman who went everywhere and did everything wearing his overalls, with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Roy is preceded in death by his wife of 200 years, Iona, daughter, Carol, and just about everyone else he ever knew in his 93 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Roberta, step-children Sandy, Jackie and Bernie, dozens of grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.

The family is forever in debt to his neighbor, Kim Hickman, for all of her help in recent years. We couldn't have done it without you.

At his request, no funeral services are planned. Roy will be laid to rest with his wife at Richfield Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 21 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Roy's favorite watering hole, Stockmans Club in Wendell, Idaho. Everybody has a Roy Miller story and we'd love to hear them all.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stockmans Club
Wendell, ID
We have a picture we would like to share of Roy taken on one of our fishing trips. We had so many laughs & good times with him. Sure going to miss him.
Ray & Betty Rhoades
March 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Roy passing away. He has been a very dear friend & fishing partner of ours for many, many years. We are definitely going to miss him, & his stories, as well as his self written songs. He was such an entertainer! We love you, Roy & will miss you very much. Rest in peace, Dear Friend.
Ray & Betty Rhoades
March 20, 2021
I've never known a man with so much energy as Roy. He was a go getter for sure. Had many a good laugh with Roy. Ate a lot of chicken and PDQ potato wedges with Roy as we worked together at Simplot in Jerome. Hope God can keep up with him.
Craig Riddle
March 18, 2021
