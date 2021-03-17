Roy Joseph Miller

May 11, 1927 - March 15, 2021

Roy Joseph Miller, age 93, told his last inappropriate joke on Monday, March 15, 2021, which cannot be printed here. Roy died from injuries sustained when he rushed into a burning liquor store to save a case of Keystone Light. Or maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell stories.

Roy was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman who went everywhere and did everything wearing his overalls, with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Roy is preceded in death by his wife of 200 years, Iona, daughter, Carol, and just about everyone else he ever knew in his 93 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Roberta, step-children Sandy, Jackie and Bernie, dozens of grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.

The family is forever in debt to his neighbor, Kim Hickman, for all of her help in recent years. We couldn't have done it without you.

At his request, no funeral services are planned. Roy will be laid to rest with his wife at Richfield Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 21 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Roy's favorite watering hole, Stockmans Club in Wendell, Idaho. Everybody has a Roy Miller story and we'd love to hear them all.