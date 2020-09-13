Roy Orvill Hancock

May 2, 1932 ~ September 7, 2020

Roy Orvill Hancock passed away Sept 7, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side after a long battle with kidney failure. Born May 2, 1932 to parents, Floyd and Martha (Proctor) Hancock in Drury, Missouri. Roy was the eldest of 3 children, sister Elva and younger brother, Dale.

He joined the army in 1952 and received an Honorable Discharge upon completion of his service.

Roy came out west in 1954 to visit Idaho and met the love of his life, Darla Stastny. They were married November 24, 1954, their union produced 4 wonderful children, Royce Ann, Lynette, Jana and Davin. Roy worked on various farms around Hansen until he was able to purchase his own land. He was an excellent farmer and steward of the land, never complaining about anything, whenever something took a turn for better or worse he would say "you just never know!"

Having 3 girls made life a bit difficult at times, but they all helped on the farm and Roy had a lot of patience, when his son came along later it took a bit of pressure off. Roy's list of friends is too long to put down, but he cherished all of them and continued to make new ones all the time. He always had time for family outings, even if it was just a trip to Urie's Gas Station for pop and a candy bar. We will miss him terribly.

He is survived by his wife Darla, daughters Royce Ann Gunnell (Kenyon), Lynette Clifford (Grant), Jana Brauer (Dennis) and son Davin Hancock (Rhonda). Grandchildren Michelle Larson (Doug), Ryan Gunnell (JoAnna), Drew Brauer (Will), Tucker Brauer (Kayla), Shelbie Aufderheide (Chase), Kayden Hancock (Rachel) and Sawyer Hancock. Great Grandchildren, Kaleb, Ethan (Ashley), Zachary and Teague Gunnell, Addison, Kinkade and Ryker Larson. Sisters in Law, Joyce Gentry, Karen Stastny and Carol O'Harra (Lewie). He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Martha Hancock, Brother Dale and brothers in law Gayle Stastny and Robert Gentry.

There will be a visitation Monday, Sept.14, 2020 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home and graveside service Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 at 1:00pm Sunset Memorial Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Primary's Children Hospital, SLC, UT. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.