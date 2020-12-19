Royce Devon Adams

November 17, 1927 ~ December 11, 2020

Royce Devon Adams, 93, of Shoshone, Idaho, gained his wings November 11, 2020 at his daughter's (Joyce Smith) house where he has lived the past six years.

Royce Devon Adams was born on November 17, 1927, in Declo, Idaho, the son of Horace Lester Adams and Alice Emma Woods Adams. He was raised in Declo and went to school in View, Idaho. He had two sisters - Charlene, Iris, and a brother - Lyle.

Devon was drafted on his 18th birthday in 1945, getting on a train to Salt Lake City, Utah. He was in the Army during WW II, serving in Japan at the American Embassy as a Telephone Switch Board Operator for General Douglas MacArthur. He served from 1945 to 1948.

Devon met the love of his life - Laretta Wickel through a friend Rita Adams. He took the girls on drives and took them places; they were always together.

Devon and Laretta got married on November 26, 1949 in Malta, Idaho.

They resided in View, Idaho until around March of 1958. They then moved to Shoshone, Idaho, and lived there for about 58 years. They had three children - Trudy, Randy, and Joyce.

In February of 1969 they lost their beloved daughter Trudy at the age of 18.

They milked cows from 1950 to 1970. They also ran a 700-acre farm with roughly 700 hundred head of cattle.

Devon was a man of his word. He was very trustworthy in his personal, as well as business dealings. He loved horses, hunting elk, deer, and moose. He went to Canada with his brother-in-law -Wallace and shot a moose. He trained his own horses. Those horses were always devoted to him. Devon had a way with horses.

He loved to hear his wife - Laretta play the piano; he loved to hear her play the Ragtime music. His brother-law-law Lamone and Devon would pump an old-time organ so they could hear her play.

Devon was a man of many talents; he could run a business right down to a science. He was good with numbers.

He liked to camp, fish, and take drives in the mountains. He went with Wallace to the ocean and fished.

Devon loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. He taught them so much about life. Devon will be greatly missed.

Devon is survived by: a son - Randy Adams of Shoshone; daughter - Joyce A Smith of Gooding; eight grandkids; 19 great grandchildren, five great great grandkids.

He was preceded in death by: his parents - Horace and Alice Adams; two sisters - Charlene and Iris; one brother – Lyle; his wife - Laretta Adams; his daughter – Trudy; two grandkids - Michael Patterson and Skyler Gill.

A funeral service will be held at Shoshone Community Center (at Fairgrounds) in Shoshone, on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM with burial at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding and on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Shoshone Community Center in Shoshone.

