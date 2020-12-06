Ruby Lee Adams

June 3, 1944 ~ November 22, 2020

Ruby Lee Adams, 76, passed away in her home November 22, 2020. She was the only daughter of four children to loving parents Virgil and AmaLee Brockman, born on June 3, 1944 in Richmond, California. It was in California where she met her first husband, Danny D. McKelvey, with whom she had two children: a daughter, Gina McKelvey, and a son, Kip McKelvey. Life would later bring her to Southern Idaho and to her second husband, Lee Adams, and they would remain married until his death in 2014.

Ruby was a Christian woman with a passion for her faith and a love of Jesus, and would share His story with anyone who would listen. When listening to her favorite hymns, she would often be moved to tears when singing along. Baking and cooking were a passion of Ruby's. She spent much of her time in the kitchen, perfecting recipes and treating family members to delicious meals. Her "secret" spaghetti sauce recipe will be treasured by her grandchildren. On special occasions, the family always looked to her for one of her tasty desserts like homemade fudge. She also had a knack for shopping for the perfect gift to go along with it. Ruby also had a love for her little dogs and later enjoyed talking to her parakeets.

For those that ever met Ruby, they would never use the word "shy" to describe her. Ruby never met a stranger and could spark a conversation with anyone. Even upon just meeting someone, within a half hour, she would have them spilling their life story and were immediately referred to as her friend. Consequently, Ruby had many friends who enjoyed spending time with her and eating her home cooked meals. Her stories, smile, and laughter will be remembered by all that knew her for years to come.

Ruby was preceded in death by both of her parents, her beloved son, and two brothers: John David Brockman, and Billy Paul Brockman.

She is survived by one brother, Steve (Ruthie) Brockman; daughter, Gina McKelvey; daughter-in-law, Sunny Halterman (Kip's widow); two step-sons: Kevin Adams and Kelly Adams; seven grandchildren: Chase McKelvey, Sumer Koontz, Tiffany Loosli, Amanda Diaz, Heather Grote, Emily Parker, and Taylor Adams; and several great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.