Ruth Brose Lindgren

December 2, 1919 ~ December 8, 2020

Ruth Brose Lindgren passed away on December 8, 2020 six days following her 101st birthday, at the Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly.

Ruth was born on December 2, 1919 in Twin Falls to Rock Creek pioneers Ellen Larsen Brose and Walter Brose. She grew up in Twin Falls, graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1938. Ruth enjoyed the time she spent on the family ranch at Rock Creek and especially loved horseback riding.

Ruth worked professionally as a registered nurse, with a specialty in operating room procedures and supervision. She received a Certificate in Nursing from the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Portland and later earned a BSN degree from the University of Washington. Ruth worked at hospitals in Seattle, Portland, and Santa Barbara, CA. Ruth attained the rank of Captain while serving in the Nursing Corps of the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Hawaii from 1944 to 1946.

In 1951, Ruth married Edwin Lindgren in Santa Barbara, CA. Ed's work as an aerospace engineer resulted in their relocating to the San Diego area (La Mesa), where their two sons were born and raised. Ruth was very involved with the PTA, the Foothills Republican Women's Club, and the Grossmont Hospital Women's Auxiliary while living in La Mesa.

After almost 50 years in California, Ruth and Ed returned to Twin Falls. While living in Twin Falls, Ruth enjoyed her bridge club, assisting historians with research into the local history (especially of Rock Creek), and supporting the First Christian Church. She also loved spending time with her family and old high school friends.

Ruth is survived by her two sons, Edwin (Susanne) Lindgren of Overland Park, KS and Peter (Karen) Lindgren of Wolfeboro, NH; two grandsons Joseph (Katherine) Lindgren of Lenexa, KS and Christopher Lindgren of Overland Park, KS; two great-grandchildren James and Helena Lindgren of Lenexa KS; and many nieces and nephews in the Twin Falls area. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters Mildred Wilson and Virginia Freestone and their husbands.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care they provided during the time she lived there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ruth's memory to the University Of Washington School Of Nursing, the Twin Falls Public Library, or to a charity of one's choice.