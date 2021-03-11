Ryan Andrew Larson

April 25, 1983 - March 6, 2021

Ryan Andrew "Andy" Larson, 37, passed away on March 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1983 in Soda Springs. He attended school in Soda Springs and Twin Falls and graduated in 2002 from Twin Falls High School. He worked for many years in construction and was a very skilled framer of many beautiful homes in the Twin Falls area. Andrew enjoyed being outdoors in nature hiking and exploring places in the canyon and along the river. He had an adventurous spirit and recently enjoyed sky-diving with his brother's family in Utah. He also enjoyed snowboarding and "rumbles" at the family cabin on the Salmon River.

Andrew is survived by his parents Vicki Harney and Bruce and Glenda Larson, his sisters and brothers Eric (Jennifer) Larson, Kari Larson (Kevin) Schroeder, Brandi Ballard (Farooq) Khan, Casey (Lindsay) Ballard, and Jodie Ballard (Ryan) Hale, twenty-one nieces and nephews, one great niece, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ariel and Edna Larson and Dick and Cecile Stafford.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, from 4-6 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.

A celebration of Andrew's life will follow the viewing.