Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ryan Andrew Larson
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Ryan Andrew Larson

April 25, 1983 - March 6, 2021

Ryan Andrew "Andy" Larson, 37, passed away on March 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1983 in Soda Springs. He attended school in Soda Springs and Twin Falls and graduated in 2002 from Twin Falls High School. He worked for many years in construction and was a very skilled framer of many beautiful homes in the Twin Falls area. Andrew enjoyed being outdoors in nature hiking and exploring places in the canyon and along the river. He had an adventurous spirit and recently enjoyed sky-diving with his brother's family in Utah. He also enjoyed snowboarding and "rumbles" at the family cabin on the Salmon River.

Andrew is survived by his parents Vicki Harney and Bruce and Glenda Larson, his sisters and brothers Eric (Jennifer) Larson, Kari Larson (Kevin) Schroeder, Brandi Ballard (Farooq) Khan, Casey (Lindsay) Ballard, and Jodie Ballard (Ryan) Hale, twenty-one nieces and nephews, one great niece, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ariel and Edna Larson and Dick and Cecile Stafford.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, from 4-6 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.

A celebration of Andrew's life will follow the viewing.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
March 10, 2021
Vicky, We offer our deepest sympathy for the tragic loss of your son, Ryan. Our hearts break for you and your family.
Jack & Mary Sears (Button & Bows)
March 11, 2021
Deepest sympathy, Kelly & Lori
March 11, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss, Bruce. We haven´t talked for over 50 years, but you were part of our group in high school and I have nothing but good memories of our times together. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Mardi Poulsen Wheeler
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results