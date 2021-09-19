Sally Jean Hoeck

February 13, 1931 - July 12, 2021

Sally Jean Hoeck, age 90, of Buhl, Idaho passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021, at Grace Memory Care, Boise, Idaho. Sally is survived by her life-long best friend and baby sister, Vera Kephart (87) of Springfield, Oregon; three children – Douglas Rutherford, 69 (Nola), Junction City, Oregon; Diane Canaday, 67 (Kelly), Bend, Oregon; and Stephen Rutherford, 63, Twin Falls, Idaho. Sally leaves behind eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Sally was regarded throughout her life by everyone who knew her (including the staff at Grace Memory Care, where she was affectionately referred to as "Ms. Sally"), as an exceptionally friendly, endlessly engaging, and undyingly passionate person. She served in her capacity as Personal Assistant to her Church Pastor at her beloved Hagerman Christian Center well into her 88th year, where she enjoyed fellowship with her wonderful brothers and sisters in Christ. And up until the past few years, it was not uncommon for her to hop in her car and drive, solo, all the way to Eugene, Oregon to visit her children, grandchildren, sister, and friends.

Sally was born Sally Jean Dagman in Colfax, Washington, February 13, 1931, to Elmer Karl Dagman and Vera Dorothy (Bardgette) Dagman, spending the early years of her childhood with her parents and younger sister, Vera, in the Moscowotlatch areas of western Idaho.

Her family moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1945, where she attended and graduated from South Eugene High School. Her talents and love of music lead her to participate in the school band and the marching band, playing oboe and soprano saxophone.

In 1949 she married high school classmate Harold Rutherford of Eugene, OR and they settled down in the Willakenzie suburbs of Eugene. The couple purchased a building lot off of Crescent Avenue and began building their new home. Doug was born in 1952, Diane in 1954. In the winter of that same year, husband Harold was severely injured in a motorcycle crash, leaving him unable to work for nearly two years, and Sally (then a wife and homemaker) with two small children and no income. Thus began what was to ultimately become a noteworthy and ground-breaking career for Sally at the Bureau of Land Management, Eugene District Office, in November of that same year.

Sally married John Hoeck of Eugene, Oregon in 1974 and they eventually re-located to Buhl Idaho, where they built their beautiful "forever home" in the lush Melon Valley area near the Snake River, between Buhl and Hagerman. John passed away tragically in 1995.

In the intervening years between that deep personal loss and her own passing this summer, Sally not only persevered, but flourished in all of the activities and circles of friends, neighbors, and organizations that she had enjoyed for so many years of her life. She also fed her passion for friendship by joining Facebook via her treasured laptop computer, acquired in 2008, insisting on teaching herself to do online banking, bill-pay, and email. She loved the addition of those modes of virtual interaction with her many friends from Oregon and across the country.

In addition to her involvement in her beloved Hagerman Christian Center, she remained active in the fraternal organizations that had been a family tradition since her childhood, including Grange and Eastern Star (where she was a 70-year member).

She loved luncheons with her dear friends in the Lucerne Ladies Club and thrived on her daily interactions with her many friends at local businesses and restaurants.

She is and will continue to be, dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Her life was, to her last breath, a testament to the faithfulness of her God and Savior to bring His precious ones through the most difficult of situations that life in a broken world inflicts on all of us in one way or another. With His hand upon her, she fought the good fight and finished her race.

No services are planned at this time.