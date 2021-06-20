Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Payne Horner
FUNERAL HOME
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel - Meridian
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID

Sally Payne Horner

October 9, 1950 - June 16, 2021

Sally was born October 9, 1950, in Burley, Idaho to Joseph Garth Sessions Payne and Mercedes (Peggie) Payne. She grew up in Burley with her older sister, Sue Ann, where she spent a lot of her childhood with her Grandmother, Retta S. Payne. Considering most of her time was spent with Retta, her grandmother soon became one of the most important people in Sally's life.

After graduating high school, Sally headed to Weber State College for nursing, where she met her husband, Alan Horner. They married in 1970 and had three beautiful children. Sally was a homemaker and found great joy in raising her three children. After spending time with her children, she returned to school and finished her nursing degree in 1988, and became an LPN spending her nursing career on the maternity floor. During her nursing career, she enjoyed taking care of newborns and new mothers and with her experience as a mother, this job came easy for her.

Sally's greatest joy was her children, Michael, Matthew, and Amanda, and her grandchildren Kyla, Tyler, Ethan, Emily, Cassidy, and Kinley. She absolutely loved spending time with all of them in every capacity. Sally loved spending time with them so much that in 2005, Sally moved to Meridian, Idaho to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Wherewith her children, she continued her love of traveling, usually pulling her daughter Amanda along for an adventure.

Sally cherished family holidays that included her parents and Sue Ann with her family. There were so many amazing trips that included Disneyland, Hawaii, Disneyworld, Epcot Center, Caribbean Cruise, Cape Hatteras, New York, and Jamaica.

Sally is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michael (Kelly), Matthew (Daisey), and Amanda (Jared). Along with her six grandchildren, Kyla, Tyler, Ethan, Emily, Cassidy, and Kinley; her sister, Sue Ann, and husband Ken Jones; her nieces and nephew, Cindy, Tami, and Jeremy; and her aunt Carol Serpa.

Sally's memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. 208-898-0642.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel - Meridian
3629 East Ustick Road, Meridian, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel - Meridian
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel - Meridian.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mike, I am so sorry to hear this. My prayers are with you and your family.
Patty Coulter
July 4, 2021
I feel so bad that Sally died. We spent a lot of time together growing up in Burley. We did a lot of fun things together. I lost touch with her after she got married but I thought a lot about her over the years. My sincere condolences to the family. Rest In Peace Sally my friend.
Laurie Nielsen Christensen
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I did not know Sally, but my family were very good friends with her parents. Peggy used to baby sit me when we lived in Burley.
Lee Bateman
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results