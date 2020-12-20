Sandra Jo Williamson

March 8, 1945 ~ December 15, 2020

Sandra Jo Williamson, age 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, ICU. in Twin Falls. Idaho. Sandra's Brother. Dewey Williamson was close to her side. Sandra had a short illness that resulted in her on Life Support and passing away on December 15, 2020. Sandra was born in Tonopah, Nevada on March 8, 1945 to Marie and Rudy Williamson, The Family made Twin Falls their home in 1948. Sandra graduated from gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho and attended Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. Sandra graduated from college with a BS degree in Social Work in 1970. Sandra's first job after college was as Activity Director at Sky View and Hazeldel Manor. After working here in Twin Falls, Idaho she left for Riverside, California and worked at Loma Linda Medical Center Neurosurgery billing department for 49 years,

Sandra had just recently retired and moved back to Twin Falls, Idaho October 1, 2020. She was a Great lover of animals, feeding cats, squirrels and birds. She was a Lifetime Member of The Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was predeceased by her Parents, Marie and Rudy Williamson. She is survived by her Brother Dewey Williamson, Sister-In-Law Phyllis Williamson and one Nephew, D.J. She was loved by her Cousins and Many Friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 23 at 1pm. at the Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park, following the service. Friends may call at a visitation on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 5 – 7 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist School.

