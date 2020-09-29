Sarah Belle Whitaker Tschaekofske

March 28,1927 ~ September 25, 2020

Our very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Sarah, left us Friday Sept. 25 at the age of 93 in Twin Falls, ID. She remained coherent and engaged to the end. Sarah was born in Dunn Center, North Dakota March 28,1927 to J.M. And Edith Whitaker and lived her entire childhood in the same house and in the same rural community. As a teenager during WWII, she drove her dad's gas truck and delivered gas to farmers because there were no men available. At that time, she also served as her church's organist and played at funerals for fallen soldiers from the area.

Sarah graduated with her credentials from (then) Dickinson State Teacher's College and thus began a lifelong career teaching in a variety of settings.

In 1949 she married Rueben Tschaekofske and she taught in a one room schoolhouse living in the country while Rueben completed his engineering degree in Fargo, ND at NDSU. Together they lived in 6 different states and lived and traveled internationally.

Sarah enjoyed quilting, playing bridge, cooking, reading and loved to entertain. She was always ready to celebrate something! She belonged to countless organizations over the years and her extensive Christmas card list included friends from throughout the world that she had met in those organizations. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran church in Twin Falls. She was the last of "The Greatest Generation" in the Tschaekofskehitaker families and was cherished and beloved by her nieces and nephews.

Sarah was proceeded in death by her parents, her three brothers, two sisters, and by her husband Rueben.

She is survived by her three daughters Suzanne Tschaekofske of Belmont, CA, Kara (Bill) Kral of Twin Falls, ID and Sonja Singer of Dallas, TX, her three grandchildren Alyson Kral, Hines, OR, Kimberly (Travis) Newby of Coeur d'Alene, ID and Andrew Singer, College Station, TX and her five great grandchildren Carter, Owen and Keely Newby and Rueben and Pearl Metzger. We celebrate her memory and that of our father as they are reunited. We will miss you Mom, Grandma and GG.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the family asks that those in attendance please wear a mask and observe social distancing and avoid hugs and handshakes.

The family requests memorials in Sarah's name to the the Twin Falls Public Library or The American Heart Association.

