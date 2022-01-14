Sarah Elizabeth Weimer

January 3, 1983 - January 10, 2022

Sarah Elizabeth Weimer, age 39, of Heyburn, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by displaying the quiet strength of character that defined her life.

Sarah was born in Rupert, Idaho, on January 3, 1983, to George and Nancy Thompson and attended Minico High School. Sarah graduated from College of Southern Idaho with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts and was a member of Grace Community Church. She was a devoted Christian and caring wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband Ryan; her four children, MaKenna, Caiden, Addison, and Paisley Gee; her two step-children, Brady and Payton Weimer; her parents; and her sister, JoAnna (Cody) Larson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walt and Joan Thompson; and Denver and Elaine James.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Grace Church, located at 100 N. Meridian Rd., in Rupert, Pastor Travis Turner officiated.

The service was available via livestream and will be archived online at https:/graceid.org