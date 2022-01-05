Scott J. Peterson

1951 - 2021

"Oh, these vast, calm, measureless mountain days, days in whose light everything seems equally divine, opening a thousand windows to show us God."

– John Muir

The family of Scott J. Peterson announces with great sadness that he suddenly passed away at home in Twin Falls, Idaho, December 30, 2021, from a brief illness. Scott is lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Kerry, and his sons, Chris (Corina), Sean (Susan), and Josh Peterson; sisters, Cheryl Kemper and Linda Lubean; one niece and nephew, one great-niece and nephew; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Peterson was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and his parents eventually moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he learned to enjoy the stark contrast of the Sonoran Desert compared to the Minnesota landscape. Scott attended school in the Phoenix valley and graduated with an Associate's Degree with an emphasis in Corrections from Phoenix College and was POST-certified in basic law enforcement training from the academy in Florence, Arizona. He put himself through school while working and caring for his young sons.

For many years, Scott worked as a counselor for the State of Arizona in the Alhambra Unit of the state prison (for the criminally insane), and his colleagues became like brothers, as they depended upon each other for their safety. There was a bond of understanding between them, and their friendships lasted throughout the years. Also, he worked his own concessions business, and most of his life, he was an independent health insurance agent, assigned to many companies. He had agencies in both Phoenix, Arizona, and Twin Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed working with his clients to help them save money, and was conscientious at trying to find dependable companies that would help the needs of clients. Also, he enjoyed working with the Magic Valley community, and he reflected that nothing in his life compared to meeting and knowing the wonderful people of Idaho.

Mr. Peterson is a survivor, was inspired by a minister and radio talk-show host, Roy Masters. Scott learned how to move past the cruelty and chaos of his youth with the blessings of forgiveness, by learning to drop resentment through God, enabling him to have a full life with the acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Also, Mr. Peterson was a person who loved his country, and zealously supported and defended it, and its interests. He is also admired for his work, courage and tenacity, raising his three young sons alone, after he and his first wife, Mary, were divorced. His talents were appreciated by his family: carving, drawing, cartooning and poetry. He loved to learn and to read, and was self-taught on natural healing methods, and encouraged others to learn, too.

Scott met his second wife, Catherine R. (Kerry) Curtis, when he sold her health insurance in 1996 in Phoenix, and they eventually returned to Idaho where she was raised, and they got married in her parent's backyard. Scott helped his wife care for her ailing parents, and he was patient and kind to them, which she will be forever grateful. He also attended to his own mother, when she had a stroke.

To live in the mountains was Scott's dream, and it came true in 2012, in Custer County, Idaho. He worked very hard to maintain the family property, irrigation systems and more. He admired and always appreciated the friendly neighbors and the mountain community, plus all the help and support they shared with his family. He and his wife were blessed to have the opportunity to enjoy the creeks and rivers, and share their love of the wilderness and the wildlife of Idaho. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, the solitude, quiet, and peace our Creator made at Scott's favorite place in the world, the family ranch.

We are thankful for Scott's life, but it was cut way too short. However, just two weeks before his passing, he celebrated his 70th birthday at a surprise party, held in Phoenix, Arizona, at a historic pecan orchard, and his entire family attended from all over the west, plus cherished, long-time friends attended. So, we are eternally grateful to have all been together one last time. His playful, humorous spirit will be missed.

Scott was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Hawkins, his parents, Jack A. Peterson and Eileen Kohnke Peterson McFaddin, stepfather, 'Mac' McFaddin, and his mother and father-in-law, H. Gay and Patricia R. Curtis.

In lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, please donate to The Clayton Fire Department c/o North Custer Rural Fire District, P.O. Box 916, Challis, ID 83226, or a charity of your choice.

Thank you to the Twin Falls Fire Department, Paramedics, and the Police Department for their help and kindness during Mr. Peterson's health crisis.

Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be at a future date.