Scotty William Barnhill

April 20, 1977 – March 4, 2021

Scotty William Barnhill (AKA Scruff, Scooter B, and sometimes even "Scott") was born April 20, 1977, in the unsuspecting town of Fairbanks, Alaska. Growing up in Twin Falls, Idaho, he'd cement his compassion toward animals, forge the most exquisite mud pies, and establish the concrete friendships he continued to cherish for all his days. Scotty (T-Dawg, Scotty B) departed his home planet for his celestial voyage on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 43.

Gathered together from the cosmic reaches of the neighborhood, young Scotty (AKA Pooter, Scooter) and his fellow bicycling crusader, Kane, would face the world armed with the awesome power of baseball cards, Swatches and Garbage Pail Kids. Ever the vigilant hero, Scotty (AKA Scruffy) and his trusty sidekick, Tracee, led many a stray animal to sanctuary in their great Hall of Justice. Or their elaborate blanket fort.

Scotty (AKA Daddy) leaves behind what he considered his greatest achievement, his daughter, Lily Jordan, and her mother, Pamela Rose, whom he wholeheartedly loved and adored. Fearlessly, this fantastic trio would venture forth on road trips, parry the perils of playtime in Portland parks, and eagerly explore the beaches of the Pacific Northwest. While their time together on Earth was short, Scotty will never be far away from his family, from his sweet Lily.

Scotty is also survived by his mother, Cheryl Pulsipher; grandmother, Geraldine Alexander; sisters Holly Carpenter, Tracee Barnhill, and sista-from-another-mista, Sonja Dixon; brothers, Dan Barrett and Jeff Allen; an army of cousins, friends and family members scattered throughout Idaho. Special acknowledgment goes out to his Super Friends, Ostyn and Ayden, and his spirit-animal, Marley (meow).

Scotty is preceded in death by his father Darvin Barnhill; grandparents James Alexander, Bill and Betty Barnhill; and his beloved furry son, Owen (meow).

Services will be held March 13, 2021, at Gresham Memorial Chapel, 257 SE Roberts Ave, Gresham, OR 97080. Viewing is at 1 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to pay their respects after the service. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held April 24th at Milner's Gate in Twin Falls, Idaho. An account has been setup in trust for his daughter Lily at Wells Fargo. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to her future. Contact the family for details.