Robert Ray Stone

TWIN FALLS - Robert Ray Stone, age 70 of Twin Falls, passed away November 17, 2020 at Cenoma House in Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside services for Robert will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Snake River Canyon National Veteran's Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.