Shana Marie Peterson
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Shana Marie Peterson

October 9, 1971 - February 4, 2021

Shana Marie Peterson, 49, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home in Wendell.

Shana was born on October 9, 1971 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Robin Charles and Carol Marie Roberts. She was raised and educated in Wendell.

Shana married Mark Peterson on May 9, 2009 in Buhl at the Clear Lakes Country Club. She worked for many years at the Jerome Commercial Creamery. She worked hard and took pride in her work.

Shana was an animal lover, she especially loved cats. Many animals were adopted by her, because of her kind heart and caring nature. She truly was a kind, gentle soul.

She enjoyed the outdoors, the mountains and gardening.

Shana is survived by: her husband – Mark Peterson of Wendell; her parents – Charlie and Carol Roberts of Hagerman; one brother – Stacey Roberts of Hailey; and her sister – Ranele Roberts of Wendell.

She was preceded in death by: her brother – Graigg Roberts.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date this Spring 2021 at the Malad Gorge State Park.

Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 14, 2021.
