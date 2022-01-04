Shawn Matthew Powers

December 24, 2007 - December 30, 2021

Shawn Matthew Powers, age 14, passed away peacefully on December 30th in the loving arms of his grandparents. Born on December 24, 2007 in Twin Falls Idaho to Andrea Powers and Byron Wilkinson.

Shawn was gentle, kind and loving. Anyone who knew Shawn could expect to get lots of hugs as he was a big hugger. He brightened everyone's day. He loved to swing, sit in the grass, smell flowers, eat McDonalds french fries, go for bike rides to the park, read books, sit on the couch, and hug and lay his head on you for hours. He loved going to school at Robert Stuart Junior High, even on his days off, he asked to go to school.

He had muscular dystrophy and was autistic but that did not define him.

He loves us with all his heart, we love him with all our hearts and he will be missed greatly but don't cry, we will be together shortly.

Shawn is survived by Kevin and Denise Powers paternal grandparents who raised him. His parents Andrea Powers and Byron Wilkinson and his wife Nacole Wilkinson, two brothers, Jenson James, Charles Colt and a sister Bridgette May.

Shawn was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Don and Barbara Powers, Thomas Puka; twin sisters, Hope Nacole and Faith Lorraine Wilkinson

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Thursday January 6, 2022, White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.