Sheila Eloise Coy

February 19, 1951 - April 3, 2022

Sheila Eloise Coy was born on February 19, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho to George and Velma Karas. In 1955, Velma remarried Irvin Wren, who adopted her and her brother, Daryle. Her early years were lived in Eastern Idaho, and then the family moved to Rupert, Idaho where she graduated from Minidoka High School. She took a job in Washington DC after graduation for a short time then returned to Rupert. There she met Dale R. Schwendiman and they married in October of 1970. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they were sealed in the temple in 1975. They made their home in Twin Falls, Idaho, where two children, Alex and Anna, were born. They bought a home in Jerome, Idaho where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Dale passed away in 1977 leaving her to raise her children alone. While the children were young she took jobs that allowed her to take them with her or to be home when they got out of school. Her children were her most prized possessions. Sheila attended the College of Southern Idaho while the children were young to obtain an associate's degree in administration and clerical.

After the children had graduated, she met and married Max Coy on April 24, 1992. She never thought she would have the opportunity to celebrate 25 years of marriage, but they made it to just shy of 30 years. She worked as Administrator of Juvenile Probation in Jerome for 23 years before retiring in 2016.

Sheila was famous for her knitted dish clothes which she gave as gifts. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, temple work, and mostly family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. They had the opportunity each summer to come and spend a few days alone with grandma and grandpa. The great-grandchildren were the highlight of her last few years. Sheila passed away on April 3, 2022.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Velma Wren; and both husbands, Dale Schwendiman and Max Coy.

She is survived by her children, Alex Schwendiman and Anna (Ron) Piston; brother, Daryle Wren; sisters, Lula Jo (Duane) Halter and Effie May (Ken) Dickerson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Jerome 1st Ward (for the Young Women's program) c/o Bishop Darren Miller, 614 E. 200 S., Jerome, ID 83338.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Sheila's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.