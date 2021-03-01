Shelley Ranae Connell Helsley

February 20, 1958 - February 20, 2021

On February 20, 2021 the soul of Shelley Ranae Connell Helsley (Pixie) departed peacefully from this earth and returned to our Heavenly Father. She passed away naturally in her home in Boise, ID at the age of 62. She was born to Dona May and William Clay Connell in Jerome, ID and graduated from Shoshone High School.

She is survived by her two sons, Timothy Eric Brady 42 (Sara) with their five children and Christopher Levi Brady 40 (Anisha) and her two children and four Great Danes. She is also survived by her sister Debby Rosen in Twin Falls, Idaho, brother Rick Connell in Shoshone, Idaho and brother John Connell in Dietrich, Idaho.

Her siblings remember her as playful and mischievous. She often chased them with snakes and hid their toys from them. Her two sons remember her as loving and nurturing to their every need or want. There wasn't anything she wouldn't have done for her boys.

She was the widow of Rickey Lynn Helsley who passed in the summer of 2017.

A funeral service will be held March 4th at 12 p.m. at the LDS church in Shoshone, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at the Shoshone Cemetery. Tributes and condolences can be left at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com