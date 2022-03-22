Shirley D Peterson Anderson

June 21, 1923 - March 18, 2022

Shirley D Peterson Anderson, 98, a resident of Wendell, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at home in Wendell.

Shirley was born on June 21, 1923, in Deseret, Utah, the daughter of Harry Leon and Mary Lucile Damron Peterson, and stepfather Myron H Baker. She was raised and educated in Richmond, Missouri, and Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from West High School.

Shirley married J Glen Anderson on September 25, 1961, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) Temple in Logan, Utah. She was the mother of Robert Alan "Bob", Janice Lynn, Douglas Lee "Tug", Vicki Sue, Ted D, Barbara Ann, and Lois Jean Anderson.

Shirley was an active member of the LDS church. She worked in the Primary, the Sunday School, and the Relief Society. She also was a temple worker in the Boise Temple for many years. She also worked in the extraction part of the Genealogy Program for the church.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, J Glen on December 11, 2000. Also preceded by her parents; step-father; step-brother - F. Allan; sister – Mary; brother – Joe; son – Bob; and two daughters - Vicki and Janice.

She is survived by: children - Douglas and Debra Anderson of Reno, NV; Ted Anderson of Wendell; Barbara Wallace of Twin Falls; Lois and William Perkins of Twin Falls; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren (and counting); and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday the 25th of March, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell; viewing will be at 10:00 AM, prior to service.

Burial will be in the Wendell Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and/or donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 1st Ave E, Wendell, ID 83355.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.