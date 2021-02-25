Shirley Jane Haslam

February 14, 1932 - February 20, 2021

Shirley Jane (Brehm) Haslam, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born February 14, 1932 in Windsor, Colorado to John and Anna (Kaiser) Brehm. She was the oldest of three children. When Shirley was four years old, the family moved to Chicago, Illinois. This is where they lived until she was 10, then they moved to Jerome, Idaho. While in school, she was in the band and in high school she was a majorette. It was here, in 1947, she met the love of her life, when Robert Haslam moved to Jerome. They graduated from Jerome High School in 1949.

On February 10, 1951, Shirley and Bob married in Jerome. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Shirley worked for McCleery Drug and Utah Wholesale Grocery Company until she and Bob married. When her daughters were older, she worked for Producers Livestock in the front office. She was the bookkeeper for Jerome Senior Center as well as the bookkeeper for Bob's heating and air conditioning company, Job Rite Heating.

Shirley loved baking and cooking, but camping and fishing with Bob and their girls, she loved more. When the girls grew up, they would take their grandkids with them. Their favorite place was "No Tell Um Creek". They loved going places as a family from Yellowstone to Canada and California. They all made trips together to North Dakota and Disneyland.

Shirley and Bob were members of the Button and Bows square dancers for over 10 years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served numerous callings.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Shereé (Curtis) Welch of Jerome; and Michelle Haslam of Boise; grandchildren, Kimberlee Gil, Brad (Alexys) Kolsen, and Jordan Kolsen, all of Jerome; Heather (Ryan) Howe of Twin Falls; Angelina (Tim Larkin) Larsen of Rogers, Arkansas; Jared Larsen of Hailey and Savannah Welch of Buhl; great grandchildren, Cambree, Teagan, Devin, Sophia, Caedus, Sylas, Keo, Briseis, Kole, Rylyn, Scarlett, Audrey, Preston, and Vanessa; sister and brother-in-law, Dianna and Gary Walker of Meridian; brother, Donald Brehm of Calimesa, California; brother-in-law, Howard (Gloria) Haslam of Ronan, Montana; neighbors-turned-family, Jose Chicas and his family of Jerome; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her eternal companion of 66 years, on earth and four years apart, Robert "Bob" Haslam; grandson, Steve Larsen; nephews, Shane Walker, Darwin Hanning and Tim Hanning; parents; sisters-in-law, Lolly Brehm and Melva (Haslam) Hanning; and brother-in-law, Steve Hanning.

The family would like to thank Creekside Assisted Living for their wonderful care of our mom and grandma.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, in Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with grave dedication concluding at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.