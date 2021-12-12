Shirley Ann Knodel

November 30, 1934 - November 28, 2021

Shirley Ann Orchard (later known as Shirley Knodel) was born in Hiawatha, Kansas on November 30th, 1934. When Shirley was four years old her family moved to Wendell, Idaho and then to Rupert, Idaho. Shortly after her high school graduation, she met and married Lloyd Knodel, a military veteran who had recently returned home from World War II.

Shirley and Lloyd opened Lloyd's Floral in Rupert in 1957, which later became Lloyd's Floral and Gifts. Several years later they added a greenhouse, nursery, and landscaping business to their entrepreneurial ventures. Shirley served a term as President of the Rupert Chamber of Commerce, promoting the Rupert merchants and Rupert as "Christmas City USA."

As an accomplished pianist and vocalist, Shirley blessed many with her talents. She accompanied adult and youth choirs for the Rupert First Christian Church, played piano and sang solos for church services, weddings, funerals, and community organizations. Shirley's friends will most remember the joy she shared by entertaining guests in her home, playing her grand piano and inviting them to sing along.

After 20 years of owning and operating these businesses in Idaho, the Knodels made a mid-life change by moving to Maui, Hawaii to open a commercial flower farm in 1976. They produced lei flowers, roses, and orchids for over 25 years.

In the year 2000, Shirley was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Even though having Parkinson's for 21 years, Shirley blessed all who knew her with her smile and positive outlook on life.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Blueferd Orchard in 1981, her mother Mary-Jane Orchard in 2000, her husband Lloyd Knodel in 2007, her siblings Claribel Orchard, John Orchard, and Lenora Rutherford. She is survived by her sister Twilla Hawks of Gooding, Idaho, daughter Teena (Craig) Rasmussen of Kula, Hawaii, daughter Connie (Martin) Helleson of Portland, Oregon and her grand-daughters Jennifer Streeter, Andrea Rasmussen, and Erica Howell.

The family has designated an organization for anyone wishing to make donations in remembrance of Shirley:

Parkinson's Resources of Oregon www.parkinsonsresources.org

8880 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite B

Beaverton, OR 97008

You may reach the family by writing to:

Teena Rasmussen

PO Box 901319

Kula, HI 96790

