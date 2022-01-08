Shirley Middleton

March 5, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Shirley Middleton passed away peacefully at the age of 86 at cassia hospital on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 7:15 PM. Born March 5, 1935, in Goodway, Alabama, to James and Auralia Bryd, she was the fourth child in eight. Five sisters total, three brothers.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Harold Middleton in 1988 (an Air force Vietnam vet.) but is survived by her daughter Terry, grandson Benjamin, granddaughter Summer, her Great-grandchildren: Zack, Jacob, Lance, Sariah, Ryder, and Iesha, who just gave birth to great-great-grandson, Bellamy.

Her memorial will be held on January 13th, 3 PM, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life on January 15th, 2 PM, at Nelsons café.

Shirley's legacy begins simple, as a farmer's daughter. She believed at first that as a young farm girl her prospects were little, but time and hard work would soon prove that notion wrong. Taking on many odds and end jobs, like a seamstress, bookbinder, store manager, and many others, each teaching her something new about business, she built herself a path to her final love, Nelson's café.

In 1974 she acquired Nelsons, already a well-known establishment of Burley, Idaho since the twenties. Shirley would push it upward to landmark status. In hospitality she flourished, ask any regular about the live bands, DJ's, karaoke, and especially the food she personally cooked over the years, they will sing nothing but praises. Unknown to most were the pizza ovens, ice cream makers, and even the gas burners for extreme temperatures needed for Chinese food woks. All of these and more Shirley employed to better Nelson's.

Even with all this on her shoulders, her family still came first.

Shirley, a simple country girl turned feisty, hard as nails, businesswoman gave unwavering support to all her family's needs and wants. Even in their most distressed times, she never flinched. But this still wasn't enough, her shoulders so big, she helped hold up a struggling community, many calling her ma or grandma and came to her with their woes.

When banks and businesses turned people aside as they struggled to feed their kids, she was quick with free meals, extra funds, work, references, and cashing checks others wouldn't. She understood the hardships of being poor. She understood those little moments that could make or break you and rose to meet them for many. She was a person that would believe in you even when you didn't believe in yourself, but still, tell you to get off your butt and work hard to make your dreams come true.

But for those closest, who knew her, she will always be that small 5'2" guardian angel, sitting at the first seat to the right side of the bar ready to go toe to toe with a 6 foot plus drunk without fear, ready to restore calm and order out of the chaos. Or handle a twenty-plus dinner order on her own with maybe a single server, yet everyone would leave happy and satisfied.

Shirley wasn't much for religion, but if there is a heaven, I imagine her arrival as this-

The angels escort her into the main hall. Escort her up the table. An archangel gets out of a seat. Jesus gestures to the first seat on the right. She sits. He grabs a pitcher and says, "For a change, let it be us that serve you."

And from all of us, that loved her. "What, it's already the end of the night Shirley? The time went by like nothing. Not even one last drink? No? Well maybe later. Stop worrying about me, I'll be ok. Thanks for the good night. I may not remember tonight, but I'll see you in the morning, and we'll start it all again on a new day, ok? Till then, thanks for everything."

From Shirley, "Alright, see you tomorrow."