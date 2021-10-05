Shirley Jean Ordaz

December 2, 1944 - October 2, 2021

Shirley Jean Ordaz, 76, of Richfield passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Luke's in Ketchum, Idaho. She was born December 2, 1944 in Jerome, Idaho to William and Clara Shurtz.

Shirley was raised in Jerome where she met Tony Ordaz and they were married June 1, 1962. They were blessed with four children, three of which survive her, Tonette (Jim) Kennison of Richfield; Tom Ordaz of Jerome; and Laurie Palmer of Jerome. Shirley is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob Palmer of Jerome; Gary (Alanna) Kennison of Texas; Shawna Kennison of Boise; and Sarah Kennison and Kathrine Kennison of Richfield; and three great grandchildren, Cheyanne Kennison, Bryce Kennison, and Micah Kennison.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Delphin Ordaz, as well as grandson, James Mathew Kennison; and great grandson, Laine Soleberg and Izzy.

The families would like to thank the staff at The Cove in Bellevue and the staff at St. Luke's in Ketchum. They made sure Shirley was comfortable and well taken care of.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Jerome Cemetery, 901 W Avenue I, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.