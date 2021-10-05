Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Ordaz
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Shirley Jean Ordaz

December 2, 1944 - October 2, 2021

Shirley Jean Ordaz, 76, of Richfield passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Luke's in Ketchum, Idaho. She was born December 2, 1944 in Jerome, Idaho to William and Clara Shurtz.

Shirley was raised in Jerome where she met Tony Ordaz and they were married June 1, 1962. They were blessed with four children, three of which survive her, Tonette (Jim) Kennison of Richfield; Tom Ordaz of Jerome; and Laurie Palmer of Jerome. Shirley is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob Palmer of Jerome; Gary (Alanna) Kennison of Texas; Shawna Kennison of Boise; and Sarah Kennison and Kathrine Kennison of Richfield; and three great grandchildren, Cheyanne Kennison, Bryce Kennison, and Micah Kennison.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Delphin Ordaz, as well as grandson, James Mathew Kennison; and great grandson, Laine Soleberg and Izzy.

The families would like to thank the staff at The Cove in Bellevue and the staff at St. Luke's in Ketchum. They made sure Shirley was comfortable and well taken care of.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Jerome Cemetery, 901 W Avenue I, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jerome Cemetery
901 W Avenue I, Jerome, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.