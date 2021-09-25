Sidney Allen Bowers

January 5, 1926 - September 15, 2021

Sidney Allen Bowers (95) of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 15, 2021, in the care of the hospice nurses at The Willow Place.

Sidney was born on January 5, 1926, in Pasadena, California to Leo and Harriet Bowers. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and Korea. During the Battle of Iwo Jima, he witnessed now the iconic image of the marines raising the flag on Mount Suribachi. He was truly part of The Greatest Generation. He married his first wife, JoAnne, and raised 3 children, Vance, Jackie, and Cheryl.

They later divorced. After his military service, Sidney obtained a Ph.D. in Soil Science from Kansas State University and served in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Sidney met his second wife, Nu Bowers in Vietnam. They raised 2 sons, Vu and Bryan. He had the opportunity to live in Vietnam, Pakistan, Thailand, Liberia, and Egypt.

Nu preceded her beloved Sidney after 38 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Chin. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl. He was also preceded by his parents and eight siblings; Leo, Carl, Arnold, Junius, Ione, Leslie, Shirley, and Wesley. He is also survived by his children Vance Bowers of Idaho Falls, Jackie Ward of Boise, Vu (Anndrea Sullivan) Bowers of Draper, Utah, Bryan Bowers of Sandy, Utah, six grandchildren (Jenny, Angie, Shauna, and Anthoni – children of Jackie, and Ainsley & Kate - daughters of Vu and Anndrea), ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

Sidney was warm, intelligent, generous, and a kind human being. Our beloved Sidney will be missed by his family and all those he has touched during his life. Thank you to all those that have cared for, loved, and will forever remember Sidney.

Graveside Service with military honors will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery 2296 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, ID 83301.

