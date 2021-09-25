Menu
Sidney Allen Bowers
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Sidney Allen Bowers

January 5, 1926 - September 15, 2021

Sidney Allen Bowers (95) of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 15, 2021, in the care of the hospice nurses at The Willow Place.

Sidney was born on January 5, 1926, in Pasadena, California to Leo and Harriet Bowers. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and Korea. During the Battle of Iwo Jima, he witnessed now the iconic image of the marines raising the flag on Mount Suribachi. He was truly part of The Greatest Generation. He married his first wife, JoAnne, and raised 3 children, Vance, Jackie, and Cheryl.

They later divorced. After his military service, Sidney obtained a Ph.D. in Soil Science from Kansas State University and served in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Sidney met his second wife, Nu Bowers in Vietnam. They raised 2 sons, Vu and Bryan. He had the opportunity to live in Vietnam, Pakistan, Thailand, Liberia, and Egypt.

Nu preceded her beloved Sidney after 38 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Chin. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl. He was also preceded by his parents and eight siblings; Leo, Carl, Arnold, Junius, Ione, Leslie, Shirley, and Wesley. He is also survived by his children Vance Bowers of Idaho Falls, Jackie Ward of Boise, Vu (Anndrea Sullivan) Bowers of Draper, Utah, Bryan Bowers of Sandy, Utah, six grandchildren (Jenny, Angie, Shauna, and Anthoni – children of Jackie, and Ainsley & Kate - daughters of Vu and Anndrea), ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

Sidney was warm, intelligent, generous, and a kind human being. Our beloved Sidney will be missed by his family and all those he has touched during his life. Thank you to all those that have cared for, loved, and will forever remember Sidney.

Graveside Service with military honors will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery 2296 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, ID 83301.

To share a memory of Sidney or leave a special condolence message for his family, please click the tribute wall button on this page.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID 83301


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have tried for years to get a message to Uncle Sidney and try to honor his name here in Arizona. I have a returned letter that I sent to Harrump, Nevada...I so wanted to see him again. I knew I would run out of time. But representing the people of Arizona, I thank him and all his family, wives, children for the remarkable weaving, splendid in much goodness, love and service, knowing that though we are all imperfect the lessons that we learn from all this can be made holy through Jesus Christ. I look forward to seeing him again.
Russell Bowers
November 29, 2021
I did not know Mr. Bowers, but I want to thank him and his family for his service to his country with the United States Marine Corp. Sincere condolences to family and friends. Thank-you, sir.
Linda Hoffman
September 25, 2021
