Sidney De Young

Sidney De Young

February 22, 1947 - October 3, 2021+

Born in Clearwater, Minnesota on February 22, 1947. He moved to Long Beach California in his teen years. Grew up in Southern California and later raised a family. Then later moved to Twin Falls Idaho with his loving wife in November of 2019.

Sidney worked most of his life from the Navy to The Home Depot. He was stationed for four years on Valley Forge Aircraft carrier as a Third Class Petty Officer. He was then honorably discharged from the Navy in 1968. Sidney had many jobs as landscaping, insurance sales man, a certified welder in oil refineries, and and associate in Plumbing at the Home Depot. Besides Sidney's loving family he always had considered The Home Depot in Twin Falls, Idaho his second family.

Sidney lived a wonderful life surrounded by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, and friends.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 10, 2021.
