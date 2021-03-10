Skylar Jay Scott

August 30, 1982 - March 6, 2021

Skylar Jay Scott passed away March 6, 2021, from an ATV accident.

He was born August 30, 1982 to Daryl and Kaylene Scott in Burley, Idaho. He was the younger of two children.

He grew up in the Paul/Heyburn area and resided in Rupert with his wife, Amanda (Mandi), at the time of his death.

As a child, Skylar loved motocross riding, and started at the age of 6 -14. He played baseball with the Rupert Rangers traveling team. But most important were his Lego's. He could build absolutely anything. This followed him through life where he was good at building and remodeling anything and everything.

He attended West Minico and Minico High School. He loved his sports. He excelled in football along with his lifelong best friend John McKenzie. Skylar was very competitive and played to win. After graduating in 2001, he attended North West Lineman College in Kuna, Idaho and then moved on to become a traveling lineman. He then became best friends with Derek Loftis and a "Bromance" soon blossomed. Skylar finished his lineman career with his "Probst Lineman Family" in 2014.

After being on the road for several years, he decided to settle down in Rupert. He met the love of his life Amanda "Mandi" Staker. They spent seven great years together. Needless to say, the "Bromance" with Loftis had to take the back seat!

He went to work with Riverside Electric January 2015 in Heyburn, where he was currently employed. He loved his job and the people he worked with, Chad Surrage, Monica Rose and Mary Schramm.

He is survived by his wife Amanda, mother, Kaylene Uscola (Dave Praegitzer), Father, Daryl (Valrie) Scott, sister, Faylynn (Brad) Garrett, Mariona Soler, exchange student from Spain. Niece and nephews, Sayge, Tegan & Easton Garrett and Ryker Winmill.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and VoLynn Uscola, Aunt Penny Uscola, Great Grandma Clara Scott and his favorite Uncle Keith Uscola.

Skylar loved anything outdoors, boating, riding SXS and spending time with his family and beloved dog Madix. As long as he had a Keystone in hand, life was good!

Anyone who knew Skylar knew they had a friend for life. He loved helping anyone who needed an extra hand. He loved life and the people that were in it.

He will be greatly missed. Until we see you again, WE LOVE YOU SKYLAR.

We would like to thank the Minidoka County Sheriff's Department and the EMT's from Minidoka Memorial that responded in the time of our need.

The family will welcome family and friends at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30. Graveside services will be at the Paul Cemetery on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00pm, with a social gathering at Wick's Steakhouse in Declo starting at 2:00. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary