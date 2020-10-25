Stacy Arlen Hansen

June 19, 1958 - Oct. 4, 2020

Stacy Arlen Hansen passed away in his home in bountiful UT. Preceding him was his parent, Don T/ Barbara Ann Hansen, brother Lowell. He leaves behind: Naomi/Rich Congdon, Connie/Merlin Stelly, Neil/Phyllis and Christine Hansen.

He was born in Idaho. graduating from Minico then moved to Salt Lake City then to CA, working most of his life in the banking field until his accident. At that time he moved to Bountiful, UT until he passed away. He will be missed by many!