Stan E Patterson

October 8, 1950 - December 22, 2021

Our world lost a wonderful man on December 22, 2021, as Stan's battle with cancer came to an end. He gave it one hell of a fight.

Stan was born to Gene and Lillian Patterson on October 8, 1950. He went to many different schools and joined the Navy in 1967. He did a three-year tour in Vietnam.

Stan had four children. He and his dad owned Genes Outboard Boats for over 35 years. He was a member of V.F.N, Moose Lodge, and NRA.

Stan married Betty Mullins on December 22, 1995, and they had 25 wonderful years together.

Survivors: wife Betty, sons Paul Marker (Tonya) Boise County, Dusty (Amber) Meridian, Anne, Twin Falls, Dotty (Travis) Rasmussen Hagerman, Id. A sister, Doris Coates of Twin Falls, Sharon of Twin Falls, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister. 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Rosenau Funeral Home with a gathering to follow at the Twin Falls Moose Lodge.

Memorials to Cancer Society or T.F. Animal Shelter.