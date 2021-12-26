Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stan E. Patterson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Stan E Patterson

October 8, 1950 - December 22, 2021

Our world lost a wonderful man on December 22, 2021, as Stan's battle with cancer came to an end. He gave it one hell of a fight.

Stan was born to Gene and Lillian Patterson on October 8, 1950. He went to many different schools and joined the Navy in 1967. He did a three-year tour in Vietnam.

Stan had four children. He and his dad owned Genes Outboard Boats for over 35 years. He was a member of V.F.N, Moose Lodge, and NRA.

Stan married Betty Mullins on December 22, 1995, and they had 25 wonderful years together.

Survivors: wife Betty, sons Paul Marker (Tonya) Boise County, Dusty (Amber) Meridian, Anne, Twin Falls, Dotty (Travis) Rasmussen Hagerman, Id. A sister, Doris Coates of Twin Falls, Sharon of Twin Falls, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister. 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Rosenau Funeral Home with a gathering to follow at the Twin Falls Moose Lodge.

Memorials to Cancer Society or T.F. Animal Shelter.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rip Stanley see you on the other side
Dee and Henry Patton
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results