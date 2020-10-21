Stephen B. Goodwin

February 20, 1930 ~ October 14, 2020

Stephen B. Goodwin passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from natural causes.

He was born February 20, 1930 in Carnegie, OK. Stephen graduated from high school in Alfalfa, OK, where he met his life partner, Oleta Goodwin, also born in Carnegie, OK. They were married October 20, 1950 and shortly after, Stephen joined the United States Marine Corps. He served during the Korean War (1952-1954) then in the USMC Reserve (1954-1956).

Stephen and Oleta drew a farm and homesteaded east of Hazelton in 1956.

Stephen was preceded in death by his wife Oleta (1933-2009). He leaves behind two daughters: Melva McCormack of Port Ludlow, WA., and Tina Black of Boise, ID; three granddaughters, Chantel Black of Spokane, WA., Summer Price of Boise, ID, and Belle McCormack of Port Ludlow, WA; and eight great-grandchildren.

Stephen's friends are asked to join his family at an Open House from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls.

Arrangements are under direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.