Steve Christ

CHUBBUCK - Steve Christ, 62, passed away on September 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 30th at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, with a visitation one hour prior from 10-10:50 a.m. For additional information as well as to send condolences, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com