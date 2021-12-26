Menu
Steven L. Aslett
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Steven L. Aslett

October 14, 1947 - December 21, 2021

Steven L. Aslett passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 21st at the age of 74. He was Born on October 14, 1947, to Marvin Aslett and Larie Stanger in Wendell Idaho.

He had two brothers Keith (Pat) and Larry (Louise) and two half brothers Lenard and David. He married the love of his life Barb Stuhlberg on April 1st (not a joke), 1967. He attended elementary school at Pleasant Plains north of Jerome, Graduated from high school in Jackson hole Wyoming in 1965. Graduated from Weber State University in Engineering with a minor in business in 1970.

Steve was an owner of Aslett Electric and Circle A construction. He loved spending time at House Creek Ranch, Fairfield, and Magic Reservoir. He had a passion for hunting, snowmobiling, golfing, and boating. Above all, He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barb, Father Marvin, son Steve (Sage)(Connie), Daughter LeAnne (Reid), Grandchildren, Colton(Christina), Michael(Ashleigh), Shelbie(Sage), Brydon, Roper, Great Grandchildren, Rowan, Roper, Stetson, Brixton, and Wyatt and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his mother and grandparents.

His strength throughout life has been an inspiration to all of us. He was the cornerstone of our family. Always ready to tell you how things are and what should be done. There was never a moment when a good band wasn't around the corner for a chance to dance, and one eye open to see a new friend. There was always a plan on the horizon with Jim Keyes and Glen Somerset, whether it was a guided hunt by Sage, an outing on the golf course with team Circle A and buddies, the trail to find powder, or the four-wheeler adventures. He loved getting on the phone with LeAnne for her daily lecture, enjoying her long hugs, and taking a drive with her hands off the dash and feet off the seat.

There will be a viewing at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, December 28th from 5 to 7 PM, and a memorial on December 29th at the turf club starting at 6 PM.

We will miss you Mr. happy feet! Family requests any memorials are given in Steve's name to the charity of your choice.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
Dec
29
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m.
The Turf club
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers to the Aslett family.
Ray, Carol, LeAnn and Tom Fleming
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this news!? Still remember our last visit!! Afraid we won't be able to attend services?! Health not good here?! Sending Love and Prayers to ALL!!
Tony & Judy Sabala
Family
December 27, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of Steve. He was definitely an inspiration. My he rest in peace
Jeff Scott
Friend
December 26, 2021
