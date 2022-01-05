Steven Bruce Goolsby

December 23, 1957 - December 30, 2021

On December 30, 2021 the world lost a bright light. Steven Bruce Goolsby was born on December 23, 1957 at the Air Force Base, in Mountain Home, Idaho to Herb and Mary Goolsby.

In his early years Steve developed his infectious smile, his mischievous nature and his kind disposition. Growing up in the Hagerman Valley he attended school in Hagerman, Wendell and Bliss. He started working at the family run IGA in 1971, where he learned his work ethic and long history of being an entrepreneur. He owned/managed over the years - the Ox Bow, the Bliss Country Store, The Bliss Laundromat, co-owned with his mother the Bliss Trailer Park and finally his pride and joy Ziggy's.

Steve married his high school sweetheart Julie Ruffing on June 9, 1978. Together they had three children - Scott, Stacy and Stephanie who they raised in Bliss, Idaho.

Steve later married Tonya Salmon in January 2021 and they were raising their daughter Serellie in Bliss, Idaho. Steve's children and grandchildren were his greatest joy and he loved them tremendously.

Steve enjoyed a cold Coors, his Marlboro Lights, skiing and golfing. His hugs were big and warm, his smile could light up a room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Steve is survived by his wife - Tonya Salmon; his children - Scott Goolsby, Stacy (Matt) Simmons, Stephanie (Lynn) Boser and Serellie Goolsby; siblings - Lee Ann (Dan) Mason and Jim (Diana) Goolsby; his grandchildren - Zachary Simmons, Ellyce Simmons and Jonas Boser; and mother of his three oldest children - Julie Goolsby.

He is preceded in death by: his father - Herbert Goolsby; mother - Mary Bunn; stepfather - William Bunn; and stepmother - Jackie Goolsby.

A funeral service will be held at the Bliss High School Gym on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Steve Goolsby Scholarship fund at Bliss High School.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.