Susan Glenette Brackenbury

November 26, 1934 - January 5, 2022

Susan Glenette Brackenbury, beloved mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in her Albion home, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Glenette was born on November 26, 1934, in Elba, Idaho, where she lived with her parents and three sisters until she married Gerald Lee Brackenbury and moved to Albion, Idaho.

Gerald and Glenette were married in Elba on November 20, 1951, and later solemnized their union in the Logan Utah Temple on April 24. 1993.

Glenette was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in multiple callings through the years. She gave her all to each of her callings and those who had the privilege of serving with her experienced her zest for life and dedication to her faith.

Glenette was a hard worker who shared the chores and duties of a working farm. She milked cows and helped where ever she could on the farm; no task was too great or small for Glenette and she gave each her best without complaint. She was a fun, dedicated mother who set an example of hard work, kindness, charity, and unconditional love for her family.

Following a catastrophic fire that destroyed much of the family's belongings, Glenette went to work for J C Penney's for several years. She was still able to provide a wonderful home life for her family and eventually went to work for D. L. Evans Bank where she retired after 25 years of service.

When Glenette was in her early fifties she experienced a life-changing event with the replacement of a major valve in her heart with a mechanical valve. Like everything else she was challenged within life she met it head-on; never complaining or using this as an excuse to not live life to the fullest. She loved to hunt, fish, and travel – this little setback didn't stop her from doing any of her favorite pastimes.

Glenette loved spending time with her family. She spent special time with each of her children and their families camping, traveling to Disneyland, the Oregon and Washington coasts, Canada, the World's Fair, and a very special Alaskan Cruise. Glenette loved to travel and experience new places and things; but, she would tell you her one passion was playing Pinochle. She would play anytime she could find enough people willing and a deck of cards.

Glenette is survived by her children, Marcia (Danny) Osterhout of Declo, Valerie (Eddy) Kelsey of Buhl, Randy (Janet) Brackenbury of Albion, and Tammy (Jim) Owens of Albion; 30 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren (when you married into Glenette's family you became one of hers and were counted as such); her two sisters, Donna Harper and Vera Hutchison; and multiple nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Brackenbury; parents, Glenwood and Susan Barker Taylor; sister, Cleta Whitaker; son-in-law, Jim Owens, and great-grandson, Hunter Brown.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM. Wednesday, January 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, located at 889 S. Main St., with Bishop David Nebeker officiating. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery in Albion.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM, Tuesday, January 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 AM, Tuesday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.