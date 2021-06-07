Larry, Where to begin? I will feel so blessed and honored to have known Sue pretty much from the time her cancer journey began, and I am so grateful I was inspired by her, and you, each time I had the chance to see you over at the chemo office. I´m sorry I wasn´t able to join you at the celebration of life today, but you´ve been in my thoughts since Sue´s passing. I hope you know you can always stop by for a listening ear or a hug, or whatever else you feel inclined. God bless my friend.

Nate Esplin Work June 12, 2021