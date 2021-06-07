Susan Lynn Turner Heaton February 11, 1953-February 28, 2021
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Susan Heaton on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 3005 South Fork Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Just off I-15 (Sunnyside Road) exit 116.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 7, 2021.
Larry,
Where to begin? I will feel so blessed and honored to have known Sue pretty much from the time her cancer journey began, and I am so grateful I was inspired by her, and you, each time I had the chance to see you over at the chemo office. I´m sorry I wasn´t able to join you at the celebration of life today, but you´ve been in my thoughts since Sue´s passing. I hope you know you can always stop by for a listening ear or a hug, or whatever else you feel inclined. God bless my friend.
Nate Esplin
Work
June 12, 2021
Dear Regina and Rebecca, I´m sorry to read that Susan has passed. She was a devoted mother to you both and I feel blessed to have known her. May you feel peace as you celebrate her life. Marci Homer.