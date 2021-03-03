Susan Lynn Turner Heaton

February 11, 1953 - February 28, 2021

On February 28, 2021, heaven gained an angel. Susan Lynn Turner Heaton, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Susan was born February 11, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Gene Turner and Berta Jean Legault Turner. She was the second of five children. She grew up in Hagerman, Idaho, attending schools and graduating from Hagerman High School.

Susan started her career in banking as a teller in Wendell Idaho at the Idaho First National Bank (now U.S. Bank). She continued to work for the bank for the next 41 years holding a number of positions with her final position being the Regional Operations Manager. Susan enjoyed her career and cherished the friendships she made with the many people she met and worked with.

In June 1974, she married Larry Reid Heaton in Hagerman, Idaho, at the fondly remembered Odd Fellows Hall. During their marriage they lived in Reno, Nevada; Salem, Oregon; and finally settled into their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and started a family.

She loved the Christmas season and with lots of love and care, she spent many hours handcrafting detailed Christmas stockings for Larry, her girls, each grandchild, and other family members. She enjoyed reading a good book, shopping, and spending time searching for fabric for quilts, again for each family member. Susan's attention was always drawn to sparkly and shiny things, especially cars.

Her greatest joy was her family and the time she spent with them. She was always proud of their accomplishments and especially those of her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her husband, Larry Reid Heaton of Idaho Falls, Idaho; children, Regina (Javier) Garza, Rebecca Heaton, stepchildren, Sylena Heaton, and Colby Heaton, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Terry Parker of Sandy, Utah; sister, Shelley (Robert) Bourn of Boise, Idaho; brother, Olie (Julie) Turner of Buhl, Idaho; sister, Vickie Turner of Boise, Idaho; and 7 amazing grandchildren that are very proud to call her their one in a million grandma. As grandma used to say, "Love you more". She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Berta Turner.

At Susan's request, no services will be held however, the family will hold a memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the Teton Cancer Institute or a Cancer Research of your choice.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the medical teams at The Teton Cancer Institute, The Huntsmans Cancer Center, and Hands of Hope, as well as the many friends and family throughout the years.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.