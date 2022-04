Susan, I know you can hear my thoughts. I have thought about you so many times over the years and all of the fun we had as cousins during the summers we spent on your farm. You, Deanna, June and me. We played together, fought together, listened to records together, talked about boys and our future lives. I am not one bit surprised that you became a teacher or that you were loved and admired as a good....even great teacher. You had such a thirst to understand and learn about things of which you did not yet know. You were so much fun to be around. You knew how to work and you knew how to discipline yourself till a task was done. We had so very much fun when we could spend time together. I will be so excited to see you again on the other side of the veil. Till we meet again! Love you.

Mary Margaret McGill Harris July 6, 2021