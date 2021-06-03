Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Lynne Wilkinson
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Ontario
2543 SW 4th Avenue
Ontario, OR

Susan Lynne Wilkinson

1952 – 2021

Susan Lynne Wilkinson was born September 13, 1952, in Burley Idaho to Marvin and Verda Matsen. She married her best friend on March 11, 1970.

Susan is survived by her husband Ivan Wilkinson and daughters Annette (Adam) and Janet (Scott) and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Galen Matsen and sister Merla Easton. Susan's love for her grandchildren and passion to live life to its fullest constantly remained. The love she had for Ivan endured as they had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

Susan will always remain in our hearts. She is finally at peace. We love you. Our Susan was a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, generous sister, and cherished friend.

Graveside Services will be held June 5th at Pleasant View Cemetery at 11 a.m. followed by "Celebration of Life" at Elks Lodge in Rupert. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Susan's legacy.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Ontario
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Ontario.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.