Susan Lynne Wilkinson

1952 – 2021

Susan Lynne Wilkinson was born September 13, 1952, in Burley Idaho to Marvin and Verda Matsen. She married her best friend on March 11, 1970.

Susan is survived by her husband Ivan Wilkinson and daughters Annette (Adam) and Janet (Scott) and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Galen Matsen and sister Merla Easton. Susan's love for her grandchildren and passion to live life to its fullest constantly remained. The love she had for Ivan endured as they had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

Susan will always remain in our hearts. She is finally at peace. We love you. Our Susan was a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, generous sister, and cherished friend.

Graveside Services will be held June 5th at Pleasant View Cemetery at 11 a.m. followed by "Celebration of Life" at Elks Lodge in Rupert. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Susan's legacy.